Milwaukee Brewers' OF Christian Yelich was once considered to be one of the best players in baseball. He's fallen off over the past few years though. However, Yelich is finding his form in recent action and the Brewers are hopeful he can return to the MLB All-Star Game in 2023.

On a tear 🔥 Christian Yelich since May 12:

– 32 hits (.299 Average)

– .919 OPS

– 5 HR

– 14 RBI

– 9 SB Vote Yelich to the All-Star game: https://t.co/ZGJNZU1K0V pic.twitter.com/bWKuEvjwwm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 17, 2023

Christian Yelich's numbers over the last couple of weeks are impressive, but should the former NL MVP be a 2023 All-Star?

Making the case for Christian Yelich to be a 2023 MLB All-Star

Yelich hasn't participated in the Midsummer Classic since 2019. That season, he finished second in NL MVP voting, ultimately losing out to Cody Bellinger. Yelich had previously won the NL MVP in 2018 though.

Overall, he's made the All-Star game twice, coming during the '18 and '19 campaigns. He struggled in 2020, however, many players labored that season since it was a shortened campaign. Most people around the MLB world expected the Brewers' star to bounce back.

He dealt with injuries in 2021 and didn't appear to be himself on the field. Concern began to rise in 2022, however, when he played in 154 games but still failed to replicate his previous All-Star form. It seemed as if decline had officially begun to set in.

Christian Yelich has been impressive in 2023 though. His numbers aren't necessarily fantastic, and he probably won't win another MVP this season, but he's quietly enjoying a resurgence of sorts.

So far in 2023, Yelich is slashing .265/.359/.424 with a .784 OPS. He's also blasted nine home runs, hit 12 doubles, and stolen 16 bases. He's scoring runs at a high rate as well, recording 47 already for the Brewers.

Yelich is elevating the ball more in 2023, hitting fly balls just under 20 percent of the time, per Baseball Reference. That is his highest fly ball rate since 2019, when he recorded a 28.1 percent fly ball rate. His hard-hit percentage, 54.1 percent, is also the highest it's been since 2020. Finally, he's striking out at a 22.8 percent clip, his lowest mark since 2019.

Christian Yelich isn't the same MVP-caliber superstar he was in 2018 and 2019. He may not be regarded as one of the best players in MLB anymore, but he's doing everything he can to help Milwaukee. And his numbers, all things considered, are pretty good.

Yelich should be an All-Star in 2023.