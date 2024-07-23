The Milwaukee Brewers take a trip to the Friendly Confines to take on the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Brewers-Cubs Projected Starters

Colin Rea vs. Jameson Taillon

Colin Rea (9-3) with a 3.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 105 innings pitched, 76K/31BB, .238 oBA

Last Start: vs. Washington Nationals: Win, 5.2 innings pitched, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 9 games, 7 starts, 3.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 46.2 innings pitched, 26K/18BB, .266 oBA

Jameson Taillon (7-4) with a 3.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 93 innings pitched, 75K/18BB, .250 oBA

Last Start: at St. Louis Cardinals: Win, 5.2 innings, 7 hits, 3 runs, 0 walks, 3 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 2.91 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 46.1 innings pitched, 45K/9BB, .249 oBA

MLB Odds: Brewers-Cubs Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -104

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Cubs

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Colin Rea is having a good season. He is not going to strikeout too many batters, but he keeps his walks down, and forces a lot of ground balls. The Cubs are not hitting the ball too well at the moment, so Rea has to take advantage of that. Rea has pitched against the Cubs twice this season, and he has done well both times. In the two games combined, Rea has combined for 10.2 innings pitched, 13 strikeouts to just three walks, and only three runs allowed. If he can continue to pitch well against Chicago, the Brewers should win.

The Cubs are not the best offensive team right now. Chicago strikes out quite a bit, their whiff percentage is pretty high, and their slugging percentage is very low. The Cubs have a tendency to get cold at the plate, so Rea should be able to have a shutdown performance. If he can throw the ball well, and keep the Cubs from getting hot, the Brewers will win this game.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jameson Taillon has been the pitcher the Cubs need this season. He has made three starts in July, and has pitched well in all three games. In fact, he is 3-0 in those games. Two of those games came against two of the best teams in the MLB in the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles. needs to continue his hot month in this game. If he can have a shutdown performance, the Cubs will win this game.

The Cubs are batting just under .260 since the beginning of July. They were not great over the weekend, but the rest of their July has been pretty solid. They are just 3.5 games back in the Wild Card race, so there is still a chance for them to make the playoffs. The Cubs have to hit better, though. Against the Brewers, the Cubs have hit 24 home runs in 10 games. If they can hit for some power in this game, the Cubs will win.

Final Brewers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

This should be a good game. The Cubs are just not hitting the ball well enough to be trusted to win this game. Rea has shut them down twice already, and I think this game will be the third. I am taking the Brewers to win this game straight up.

Final Brewers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-104)