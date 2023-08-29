Few teams in baseball right now are as hot as the Milwaukee Brewers. The team is currently in the midst of a nine-game winning streak, sweeping difficult foes such as the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, and San Diego Padres during this stretch. This run has helped the club open up a five-game lead at the top of the NL Central — its largest of the season.

The Brewers are clear divisional favorites moving forward and will be a tough team to face come playoff time. Still, this team is not infallible. A dearth of experience in the bullpen is a concern, but the the biggest factor holding the Brewers back is a lack of offensive production — especially at key positions. Here's how these worries could affect the team moving forward.

Lack of offensive production at key positions

The Brewers have numerous offensive weaknesses, but the most obvious is at first base. Milwaukee first basemen have a combined OPS of .642 this year, the worst of any Major League team at that position. Rowdy Tellez has been unable to repeat his 35-home run performance from last season and went 38 games without a round-tripper while also missing the better part of the last two months. The team acquired Carlos Santana at the trade deadline to shore up the position, and while he has six homers in 25 games for the Brew Crew, he is batting just .218 during that stretch.

Adjacent to the offensive struggles at first base is an even larger gap in production at DH. Brewers DHs have a combined OPS of .668, ranking 24th out of 30 MLB clubs at the position — a recent improvement but still mediocre. 19 different players have fulfilled that role, with Jesse Winker (.199 batting average, .567 OPS, and one home run in 197 plate appearances) making the most appearances at DH with 49. Deadline day acquisition Mark Canha has also slotted into the role as of late and is doing slightly better with a .256 average and an equal number of walks and strikeouts. The former New York Met also has an OPS of .969 over his last eight games.

Canha's secondary role since joining the team has been in right field, an area where Milwaukee cannot seem to find any offensive production as of late. Brewers right fielders have an OPS of .599 this year, worst of all 30 MLB clubs. Tyrone Taylor has most starts out in right, but he does not look like the player who had 17 homers in 120 games last year. This is also a position the Brewers have largely shuffled around, with nine players getting time in right field this year, including six with at least 10 starts there. Of these nine, three are currently on the IL and one is no longer on the team.

The team's offensive hole in center field created by Joey Wiemer (.662 OPS) has also necessitated Sal Frelick moving from right field to center. Weimer has been unable to find any sort of offensive groove at the plate, making just 11 starts in the month of August (averaged 19 starts in the first five months of the season). Add in injuries to Blake Perkins, Brian Anderson, and Jesse Winker, the the outfield depth the Brewers had at the start of the season is suddenly becoming very thin.

Even with the team's trade additions, the lack of production from the Brewers' offense will hurt Milwaukee against more prolific offensive teams.