The Milwaukee Brewers have a new ace, and his name is Jacob Misiorowski. In front of the largest crowd of the season at American Family Field, Misiorowski dazzled fans and analysts alike with a fastball that topped 102.4 mph and a performance that silenced the Pittsburgh Pirates. In a hyped Brewers vs. Pirates showdown featuring two elite arms, it was the Milwaukee rookie who firmly stole the spotlight from Paul Skenes.

Jacob Misiorowski gave Brewers fans another reason to believe Wednesday, out-dueling Skenes with five dominant, scoreless innings. The rookie phenom struck out eight and allowed just two hits, improving to 3-0 with a 1.13 ERA through his first three career starts — numbers that already put him in rare company among MLB rookie pitchers.

Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) captured the sentiment on X (formerly known as Twitter), posting: “Paul Skenes throws hard. Jacob Misiorowski throws VERY hard.”

The Brewers did all their damage in the second inning, tagging Skenes for four runs in his worst inning as a pro. Hits from Christian Yelich and Eric Haase, along with RBIs from Joey Ortiz and Sal Frelick, gave Milwaukee a 4-0 lead that held for the remainder of the game.

User @jayhaykid summed it up best on X: “Crazy that Paul Skenes’ run as the nastiest right hander in baseball only occurred because Jacob Misiorowski hadn’t been allowed to debut yet.”

Even MLB's official account on the platform (@MLB) couldn't ignore the brewing hype, posting a video with the following caption: “A career-high 8 strikeouts for Jacob Misiorowski! Batters are now hitting .030 against him.”

With the Brewers just two games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs, they’ll be watching closely as the St. Louis Cardinals look to play spoiler tonight. A Cardinals win over the Cubs would move Milwaukee into just one game behind Chicago in the NL Central.

With the Brewers vs. Pirates series on the line, Misiorowski delivered in a big way. After Milwaukee dropped the opener on Monday, they bounced back with wins on Tuesday and Wednesday to secure the series win at American Family Field. Now 45-36 on the season and firmly in the NL Central race, the Brewers get a day off Thursday before continuing their playoff push.

In the midst of Milwaukee’s solid season, Misiorowski is quickly becoming a game-changing weapon. The rookie flamethrower boasts an 80-grade fastball and a sharp 70-grade curveball, combining overpowering velocity with a 7.7-foot release extension that gives hitters almost no time to react. Through his first three MLB starts, Misiorowski has allowed just three total hits — the fewest ever in a pitcher’s first 16 big-league innings.