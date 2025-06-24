The Milwaukee Brewers always seem to be in the hunt for the National League Central. As it stands right now, the Brewers are 3.5 games back from first place in the division, and they hold a Wild Card spot in the NL. With the MLB trade deadline just over a month away, Milwaukee is in prime position to be buyers this season.

The Brewers will look to make their team better at the Major League level, but that does not mean they will stray away from trading some big league players. There are plenty of moves to be made, and Milwaukee has to consider everything.

With that in mind, here are two trades the Brewers should consider making before the trade deadline.

Brewers team needs

There are a few things Milwaukee really struggles with this season.

The first is hitting for power. The Brewers are 19th in OPS, 24th in slugging percentage, 25th in home runs, and 18th in batting average. Christian Yelich, Rhys Hoskins, and Jackson Chourio are the only three players on the team with more than six home runs on the year. Because of that, Milwaukee could use someone that can leave the yard on a consistent basis. If they can find that person at the deadline, the Brewers could be a very dangerous team as the summer continues.

The other weakness is the bullpen. Milwaukee is 21st in bullpen ERA, 19th in WHIP, and they have walked the sixth-most batters. Additionally, the relievers have blown 10 saves on the season. At the end of the season, the bullpen becomes the most important part of the team. If the Brewers can find someone to lock it down late in the game, they will have a lot of success in the second half of the season.

The only question is what will it take to acquire players of that caliber?

Rhys Hoskins should be on the trade block

Yes, Hoskins is one of the only players on the team with more than six home runs. He is slashing .248/.340/.439 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI, and 28 runs scored. He is playing some great baseball right now, but the Brewers could be content moving him at the deadline.

Hoskins' name is already floating around in some trade rumors. He would immediately slot into the middle of a lineup with whatever team he goes to. Along with that, Hoskins would generate a great return for the Brewers. Milwaukee would be giving up a power bat, but they could finally get that shutdown reliever they desperately need.

The Brewers would replace him with Andrew Vaughn. They traded for Vaughn from the Chicago White Sox in the Aaron Civale deal. In Triple-A Nashville, Vaugh currently has a 1.017 OPS with two doubles, a triple, and a home run in five games played. If he continues to hit the ball that well, the Brewers could be more comfortable trading Hoskins.

Parting ways with Hoskins would be tough, but if it gives Milwaukee another great reliever, and maybe a prospect or two, it would be worth it.

Milwaukee should trade prospects for the power bat

There are a few power hitters on the market that could help the Brewers immediately. Someone like Eugenio Suarez comes to mind, and Taylor Ward. Both of those players would step into American Family Field and already be leading the team in home runs. There are others that could become available, as well.

However, for the Brewers to get someone like that, they have to be willing to part ways with a prospect or two. They will not have to trade the top prospects in Jesus Made, Jeferson Quero, or Cooper Pratt. But, someone in the top 30 prospects would go a long way towards acquiring a power bat.

There are a few players on the injured list that could be on the trade block, as well. Garrett Mitchell is the name that stands out there. Mitchell is dealing with a shoulder injury at the moment, but he has the potential to be very good. With the packed outfield in Milwaukee, it would not be a bad idea to see what they can get for Mitchell.

With all that said, Milwaukee is very close to being a team to worry about this year. If they can just fix these two holes, they will find their way back to the postseason.