The Milwaukee Brewers have had a busy week, as they recently traded Aaron Civale to the Chicago White Sox after he was moved to the bullpen. Civale isn't the only one who was trying to find a new team on the Brewers, as veteran outfielder Eddie Rosario decided to part ways with Milwaukee.

Rosario signed a minor league deal on May 14, but he hadn't been called up to the majors even though he was playing well. With Triple-A Nashville, Rosario was posting a .290/.373/.449 slash line with two homers in 83 appearances at the plate. He was also playing solid with the Dodgers' Triple-A team, and he may have thought a call was going to come soon.

Unfortunately, it didn't, and one of the reasons was probably because he hadn't played well in the majors for the past two years, and the Brewers wanted to see more from him. Since Opening Day in 2024, Rosario has posted a .174/.212/.311 slash line in appearances with the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and Washington Nationals.

Rosario was a huge contributor for the Braves in 2021 when they won the World Series, but since then, he hasn't been able to get to that level again.

It is kind of shocking that the Brewers didn't call up Rosario, especially since they rank No. 24 in the league in home runs. They have a few injuries, and Christian Yelich has been doing everything they can to keep the team afloat. Sal Frelick and Jackson Chourio have been taking daily turns, so any chance of Rosario trying to get called up was low.

Now, Rosario will try to find another team that may need his services. At this point in his career, he may be looking to find a contender to play. With how much the Braves have struggled this season, it wouldn't be a surprise if they brought him back to the team.