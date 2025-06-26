The Milwaukee Brewers seem to have found their next ace as Jacob Misiorowski out-dueled Cy Young favorite Paul Skenes on Wednesday. Misiorowski made just the third start of his career against Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he led the Brewers to a 4-2 win. Milwaukee jumped on Skenes early with four runs in the second inning, and the Pirates weren't able to get anything going offensively. Misiorowski is off to a hot start, and some people are seeing shades of Jacob deGrom in his game.

Jacob deGrom vs. Jacob Misiorowski pic.twitter.com/CUJnvef96p — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jacob Misiorowski got the win on Wednesday as he lasted five innings and gave up just no hits and no runs. He struck out eight batters and walked two. He could've kept going as he was only at 74 pitches after five, but the Brewers are keeping him on a short leash.

Misiorowski did outlast Paul Skenes as the Pirates' ace lasted just four innings in this one. Skenes gave up four hits and four runs while striking out four and walking two.

The start that Misiorowski has gotten off to is quite remarkable. He has now pitched in three games for the Brewers, and he has gotten the win in all three of those starts. He has pitched 16 innings, and he has given up just three hits and two runs. He has struck out 19 batters and walked seven. Misiorowski has a 1.13 ERA and a .63 WHIP. He's only three games in, but the fact that he has immediately dominated three teams to start his MLB career is incredibly impressive.

Milwaukee is feeling great about the new addition to the team, and they are feeling good as they close the gap on the first place Chicago Cubs. The Brewers are going to be just 2.5 games back of the Cubs after Chicago finishes off their Wednesday night victory. The Brewers are right in the thick of the NL Central race.

The Brewers will look to continue their winning ways on Thursday as they begin a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies, the worst team in baseball. The two teams will get underway at 7:10 CT from American Family Field in Milwaukee. That series will be a great opportunity for Milwaukee to stack some more wins.