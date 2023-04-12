A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Milwaukee Brewers have absorbed a huge blow to their pitching staff, with star pitcher Brandon Woodruff landing on the 15-day disabled list due to an upper-body injury, as announced on the team’s official Twitter account.

“RHP Brandon Woodruff placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, retroactive to April 8,” the Brewers tweeted Wednesday night.

This is a somber update for Brandon Woodruff amid an otherwise strong season he was having prior to the injury. In two starts so far in the 2023 MLB campaign, Woodruff has allowed just an earned run on seven hits with 12 strikeouts across 11.1 innings of work. In his most recent start, he gave up zero runs on four hits and fanned four hitters in 5.1 innings of mound duty in a 4-0 win at home over the St. Louis Cardinals.

If anything, at least Woodruff’s latest injury list designation won’t last very long, assuming all goes well in his recovery. He’s only likely to miss around two starts.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brandon Woodruff and the Brewers avoided arbitration last January with the pitcher signing a one-year deal worth $10.8 million with the team.

To help soften the impact of Brandon Woodruff’s absence, the Brewers have called up right-hander Janson Junk from Triple-A Nashville Sounds. Junk had three starts for Milwaukee back in Spring Training, going 1-1 with five earned runs allowed and three walks issued, and four punchouts in 8.0 total innings.

The Brewers are currently on top of the National League Central Division with a 7-3 record ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.