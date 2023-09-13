Ryan Braun had a solid career in the MLB with the Milwaukee Brewers, earning six All-Star selections and the 2011 National League MVP award for his strong hitting throughout his career. However, Braun's career is marred by PED use after he failed a drug test in 2011 during his MVP campaign with Milwaukee.

Braun spent a lot of time denying his use of such substances, but he eventually admitted to using PEDs. The issue is that Braun successfully challenged the MLB's drug test, and managed to escape punishment for the time being. In order to get the result he wanted, though, Braun ended up blaming an innocent man for tampering with his drug test.

“They successfully argued that the test collector, Dino Laurenzi Jr., had failed to follow protocol when he took the player's urine sample home and stored it over the weekend before shipping it to a laboratory in Montreal. Braun told people he had been told the courier had been previously accused of being an antisemite and a Cubs fan who had it in for the Brewers. Although there was no open FedEx center at which the sample could be dropped off and no evidence that the sealed test had been tampered with, the 48-hour delay proved to be a deciding factor in the arbitrator's ruling in favor of Braun — the first successful challenge of a blown MLB test. MLB's 50-game suspension of Braun had been overturned.

‘Basically, everything was against the guy,” Bosch told ESPN of the attacks launched on the collector. ‘The guy was as innocent as innocent can be.'” – Mike Fish, ESPN

It seemed like Ryan Braun was in the clear here, but he later admitted in 2013 that he used PEDs during his MVP campaign in 2011. The man that Braun pinned his failed drug test certainly would have rather he just admitted it initially, but it looks like Braun was pretty deep in the MLB's PED ring here, and this story just goes to show how bad the issue was for baseball at its height.