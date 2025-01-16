The Milwaukee Brewers organization lost a legend on Thursday in radio broadcaster Bob Uecker. He is a Milwaukee native and spent 54 seasons as the team's radio broadcaster. The team announced the passing on social media on Thursday.

Uecker had a short MLB career as a catcher, which started with the Milwaukee Braves. It ended with the Atlanta Braves and upon retiring in 1967, he started his broadcasting career in Georgia. The Brewers came to Milwaukee in 1970 and Uecker joined the broadcasting team in 1971.

Fans and fellow media members took to social media to honor Uecker for his Brewers run and iconic film appearances.

@JNReports declared him, “One of the best midwestern summer voices. Ueck will be missed!”

@jcwrld05 said, “Rest in peace to a baseball legend.”

@realDSteinberg leaned into the romanticism of baseball, “May his memory be a blessing. Loved him when I was a kid, one of the guys who makes baseball magical.”

The Brewers ended Uecker's last season with a brutal collapse against the Mets. His call went viral for his stunned reaction to Pete Alonso's game-winning home run. While it is an unfortunate way for his legendary career to end, it is fitting he went out with a call everyone will remember.

The Brewers will always be synonymous with Bob Uecker

Every baseball fan has their favorite broadcaster, whether it is on the radio or television. They have varying levels of fame based on market size but none reached the level of Uecker. He was in Major League as the broadcaster who says “just a bit outside” and other iconic lines.

@Jujutalksball is among many who will turn that on, “Major league is a must Re-watch tonight. RIP”

Uecker was not only a Milwaukee native but a Braves player and one of the only Brewers broadcasters. There will certainly be a ceremony to celebrate his life at the Brewers' opening day. That is on March 31 against the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field. They open the season on the road against the Yankees.

The Brewers have not announced their official plans for broadcasting games next season but there are people in place. Uecker has not called a full season in many years and has replacements who have called games. Brewers fans will still have familiar voices in Jeff Levering, Lane Grindle, and Josh Maurer. But Uecker's passing is a major loss for Brewers fans who called his voice home for nearly the entire run of the franchise.