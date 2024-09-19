The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central Wednesday when the Chicago Cubs lost to the Oakland Athletics. Brewers manager Pat Murphy was passionate about his team when speaking to reporters after Milwaukee won the division. But it was his locker room speech to the players that most fans will remember.

Murphy addressed Brewers players during the team’s champagne toast in the locker room after capturing the NL Central. The first-year manager brought legendary Brewers play-by-play announcer Bob Uecker into the celebration telling the team “There is no one who epitomizes being a champion like this man does… What an example for us to be with every single day. Bob Uecker!” Brewers players shouted and sprayed champagne around, prompting Uecker to respond, “I peed my pants!” via MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

The inimitable broadcaster has been calling Brewers games since 1971. Now in his 54th season as Milwaukee’s play-by-play man, the national treasure gets to experience playoff baseball for the sixth time in the last seven years.

A former catcher, Uecker played for the Brewers, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves during his six year MLB career. He was a member of the Cardinals team that won the World Series in 1964. Uecker retired from professional baseball in 1967 but landed in the Brewers’ broadcasting booth just four years later.

Legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker has been calling Brewers games since 1971

His remarkable run calling games for Milwaukee earned him the Ford C. Frick Award in 2003, presented by the Baseball Hall of Fame to honor excellence in broadcasting. His post-playing career has also included memorable roles in the television show “Mr. Belvedere” and of course as Harry Doyle in the film Major League.

Uecker’s remarkable longevity has made him a fan favorite for generations. Earlier this season, Pittsburgh Pirates pitching sensation Paul Skenes was overjoyed to meet Uecker when his Pirates played the Brewers.

Milwaukee is 24 games above .500 and sits 11 games ahead of the second-place St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. The team has gone 33-22 since returning from the All-Star break, good for the 5th best record in baseball during that span. The Brewers are number four in the most recent MLB Power Rankings.

Now 90 years old, Uecker will prepare for the Brewers’ 10th postseason appearance. Perhaps this is the year Milwaukee will finally take home the first championship in franchise history.