Brewers make surprising trade for reliever after dealing Josh Hader to Padres

Just hours after finally pulling the trigger on a Josh Hader trade that sent their long-time reliever to the San Diego Padres, the Milwaukee Brewers made another move for their bullpen. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Brewers are getting reliever Matt Bush of the Texas Rangers via a trade. The trade is first reported by MLB Nerds.

Source confirms: Brewers acquire reliever Matt Bush from Rangers. IF Mark Mathias to Texas, per @byRobertMurray. Also on it: @MLBNerds — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

Rosenthal also confirms that pitcher Antoin Kelly is part of the return the Rangers get from this trade with the Brewers.

With Bush, the Brewers add a solid arm to their bullpen. So far in the 2022 MLB season, Bush has a 2.95 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP. However, he owns a 3.42 FIP and a .247 BABP that is hard to sustain for the rest of the year, which is also why ZiPS projection has Bush finishing the 2022 season with a .309 BABIP and 4.63 ERA.

Nevertheless, Bush will not be the one to take over the closer role in Milwaukee, with Devin Williams still in the fold of the Brewers. Williams is even among the chief reasons why the Brewers decided to let go of Josh Hader ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline instead of doing that in the offseason.

Bush arrives in Milwaukee on the heels of a fantastic July wherein he pitched for a total of 10 innings in relief and allowed zero runs and only three hits.

Bush is arbitration eligible for each of the next two seasons before becoming eligible to hit the free-agent market in 2025, though he would be 39 by that time.