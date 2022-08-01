The Milwaukee Brewers are in a good but not solid position yet to make the 2022 MLB postseason, so there will always be murmurs about their plans for the 2022 MLB trade deadline. One name that has floated up in the rumor mill is Brewers reliever Josh Hader, with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic listing down three reasons that make it ideal for Milwaukee to ship the 28-year-old lefty.

“• Hader’s $11 million salary likely will increase to the $16 million range next season in his final year of arbitration before becoming a free agent. • His preference to limit his appearances to one inning restricts his value to the club, and would be of particular concern in the postseason. • Devin Williams, who has produced 30 straight scoreless appearances, striking out 47 in 28 2/3 innings, could replace Hader as the Brewers’ closer.”

Hader has become one of the most reliable assets of the Brewers over the last several seasons. In fact, Hader, who’s only played for Milwaukee so far in his career in the majors, has been an All-Star in four of his first six years in the big leagues. His team still has one more year of team control on him after the 2022 MLB season, making him a looming free agent in 2024. With Josh Hader as among the faces of the Brewers’ bullpen, Milwaukee’s relievers have managed to rack up an 18.5 WAR from 2018 to 2022 (Hader as the top contributor with 8.3 WAR), seventh best in the MLB during that stretch.