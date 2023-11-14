It looks like the Brewers have decided on their new manager after Craig Counsell left the team this offseason for the Cubs.

It looks like the Milwaukee Brewers have already a new manager in mind to replace Craig Counsell, who left the team earlier in November to join the Chicago Cubs. Interestingly, their top candidate for the role isn't someone new to the team or to Counsell himself: Pat Murphy.

Murphy has been the Brewers' bench coach since 2015. He has history with Counsell since the veteran coach recruited him to Notre Dame. With Counsell gone in Milwaukee, though, the expectation is that Murphy is going to take over the manager role, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

“Brewers expected to name Pat Murphy their new manager, sources tell The Athletic. Murphy, Craig Counsell’s former coach at Notre Dame and his bench coach in Milwaukee from 2015 to ‘23, would become his rival in the NL Central,” Rosenthal reported.

Pat Murphy's promotion to the manager job isn't really that much of a surprise. Many expected him to get the role after Craig Counsell left, thanks to his familiarity with the organization and overall experience as a manager in the pro and college ranks.

Murphy is also well-respected around the MLB. And for a Brewers team looking to sustain the success it has enjoyed over the last few years, an internal hire seems to be the most logical choice.

While other candidates were linked to the job, including former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, it's just hard to pass on Murphy considering the continuity he presents to the team. Murphy is expected to be officially named manager of the Milwaukee franchise in the coming days.