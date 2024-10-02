It’s been a wild three-day stretch for the New York Mets, who beat the Milwaukee Brewers in Game One of their best of three National League Wild Card series Tuesday. After picking up a huge win against the Brewers on Sunday, the Mets had the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth during a makeup doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Monday. New York got a wild 8-7 victory against the Braves that sent them to the postseason for just the second time in eight years.

Two days after beating the Brewers to earn a chance to reach the playoffs, the Mets were back in Milwaukee playing in the Wild Card series. The game was close through four innings with the Brewers up 4-3 entering the fifth. Then the Mets hung five runs on Milwaukee, the most postseason runs scored in an inning by the team since 2006. New York never looked back, winning the series opener 8-4.

Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins believes Milwaukee can right the ship. “I think if we come out and play a game that we are accustomed to playing, we will find ourselves right in the game tomorrow,” Hoskins told reporters via Bally Sports Wisconsin.

“Obviously you want to win game one, put some pressure on the other team. But we’ve won two games in a row plenty of times this season. And yeah, we got knocked down enough this year but also gotten back up that I think we’re confident that we have the ability to do that 100 percent. We just have to believe that,” Hoskins continued, per Bally Sports.

Rhys Hoskins believes the Brewers can rally to beat the Mets

Brewers manager Pat Murphy pulled starter Freddy Peralta after four innings. He had allowed three runs on two hits with five strikeouts and one walk on 68 pitches. Milwaukee had a 4-3 lead when reliever Joel Payamps took the mound. The Mets knocked Payamps and Aaron Ashby around for five runs on five hits that would prove the difference in the game. Both pitchers made plays they regret. Payamps was late covering first on a grounder by Jose Iglesias that allowed him to reach on an infield single. Ashby threw a wild pitch in his outing.

“I think just a little uncharacteristic of us. Just not making plays that we normally make. Obviously it’s unfortunate it leads to five runs there. Those are just the types of things that can’t happen in playoff games… and they took advantage of it,” Hoskins said of the Mets’ five-run fifth inning rally.

The NL Central-winning Brewers have made the playoffs in six of the last seven seasons. However, with Tuesday’s loss to New York, Milwaukee is just 13-4 in their last five postseason series. They've now blown multi-run leads and lost in four straight playoff games.

The Brewers just beat the Mets 2-1 in a three-game series at the end of the regular season. However, no team has come back from a 0-1 hole to win a best of three Wild Card series since the format first started in 2022.