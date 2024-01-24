Rhys Hoskins finds a new home.

First baseman Rhys Hoskins is reportedly in agreement to join the Milwaukee Brewers on a two-year deal worth $34 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“BREAKING: First baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Milwaukee Brewers are finalizing a two-year, $34 million contract with an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN.”

Before this development, Hoskins played six seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies, debuting in the big leagues with the National League East division club back in 2017. Since then, Hoskins signed multiple one-year deals with the Phillies, mostly to avoid arbitration. The last one was a one-year contract worth $12 million back in 2023.

However, Hoskins missed the entire 2023 campaign because of a torn ACL injury he suffered during a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers in March.

Hoskins's eventual departure from the Phillies had its writing on the wall when Philadelphia decided not to extend a qualifying offer to the infielder. The belief that his time in the City of Brotherly Love was over got compounded when Philadelphia president of baseball operations Dave Drombowski said that conversations were already had within the team about Bryce Harper moving to first base.

With an opt-out after the first year of his deal, there is a potential for Hoskins to garner a bigger contract in the next offseason, depending on how he would fare at the plate with the Brewers. In what turned out to be his final season with the Phillies in 2022, Hoskins slashed .246/.332/.462 and hit 30 home runs with 79 RBIs through 672 plate appearances and 156 games.