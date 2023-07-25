Sal Frelick was called up a few days ago and had his highly-anticipated debut for the Milwaukee Brewers, and he has not disappointed. In fact, Frelick is just the second Brewers player ever to record five hits and a home run in their first three games, according to ESPN. The only other player to do it was Paul Molitor in 1978.

Frelick's first game with the Brewers was especially impressive. He simply took over the game in the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves. First, he robbed two players of extra bases with two absurd catches up against the wall in the same inning. He then got the game tying hit to make it 3-3 late in the game, and ended up getting the game winning RBI in the bottom of the 8th as well. Sal Frelick truly had one of the best debuts in MLB history.

It's been three games so far in Frelick's young career, but he's off to quite the hot start. He is currently hitting .556 with one HR and three RBIs with an OPS of 1.472. Talk about starting strong!

The play of Frelick of the rest of the Brewers squad will be crucial down the stretch of the season as Milwaukee battles things out for the NL Central crown. After beating the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, the Brewers are in first place and are 1.5 games up on the Reds. Whichever team doesn't end up winning the division title will still have a good shot at making the playoffs as a wild card team. It's going to be an exciting finish to the season.