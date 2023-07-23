It would be hard to ask for a better debut for Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Sal Frelick. Frelick made his highly-anticipated debut in the MLB on Saturday night against the best team in baseball, the Atlanta Braves. The 6th inning was when Frelick stole the show.

Sal Frelick went for the leaping catch at the wall! 🥶pic.twitter.com/Jq82BPi5Oo — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) July 23, 2023

This ball was deep and was looking like it was going to be extra bases, but Sal Frelick made the first highlight reel play of his MLB career to save the day. One catch like this in an MLB debut is impressive enough, but to do it twice would be insane. Frelick did just that … in the same inning.

SAL FRELICK AGAIN! 😱 Frelick gets his second leaping catch of the inning for the Brewers defense.pic.twitter.com/2Vr9qGauxo — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) July 23, 2023

It was truly a special performance in the field for Frelick, but there's more. Not only did he reel in the two highlight catches, but he also went 3-3 at the plate with two RBIs. His RBIs were also in crucial moments as he singled to tie the game, and then he hit a sacrifice fly to give the Brewers the lead for good in the 8th inning. The night couldn't have gone better for Frelick.

Times are good right now for Brewers fans. Milwaukee is currently in first place in the NL central with a narrow 1.5 game lead on the Cincinnati Reds. The organization's top prospect had one of the best MLB debuts in recent memory. Not a whole lot that the fan base can complain about.

It's going to be a tight race to the finish line in the NL Central, as it's the second tightest division in baseball right now behind the AL East. With more performances like this from the Brewers' young star, Milwaukee will have a good shot to take the crown.