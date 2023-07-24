Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick had an incredible MLB debut on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, making strong defensive plays and going three-for-three with two RBI, one of those coming on a sac fly in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Brewers a 4-3 lead, which they closed out the game with. Sal Frelick was on MLB Network and described what it was like to have the support from the fans in his first game.

“Yeah, it was surreal,” Frelick said on MLB Network. “And I think you touched on it, that I think was what I'll remember more so than the hits or the catches. I think going out and hearing the fans say my name or get excited when I come up to the plate that's what you dream about, so that was super fun and I'm going to remember it.”

“Fans saying my name or get excited when I come to the plate, that's what you dream about.”@Brewers rookie Sal Frelick was on fire for his Major League debut 🔥🔥@LGRed | @Xavier_Scruggs | @JakePeavy_22 | @ArielEpstein pic.twitter.com/lRb1rg8atA — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 24, 2023

The Brewers lost two out of three games to the Braves over the weekend, but Frelick's debut was a great story, and the Brewers do remain in first place in the National League Central by half of a game over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds will be in town to play the Brewers in a massive series in Milwaukee. It will decide who is in first place.

The Brewers were expected to be one of the contenders for the division this season, while the Reds were not. Cincinnati's young talent has them in contention for a playoff spot. The Brewers hope that Frelick is a young, talented player who can help them win the division this season.