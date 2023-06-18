The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday that included the return of a key pitcher.

Milwaukee was led by Wade Miley, who was activated from the 15-day IL earlier in the day. Leadoff man Christian Yelich had a hit and a walk on the day, flashing his former All-Star form.

The Brewers offered free mullet haircuts in honor of center field Joey Wiemer, who belted a two-run home run in the third inning. “I love it,” was Wiemer's said about the free mullets. “That was fun. That was really cool to see up there.”

Miley, who threw five innings of shutout ball in his Brewers return, had a different take on the unique hairstyle. “It's great, he's a beauty,” Miley said. “I would say he's a one-of-a-kind, I don't think I've ever played with anybody like him.”

When asked if he'd get a mullet himself, Miley was adamant that he would not.

“No, no chance,” he said while laughing during a postgame interview. “Look at him. He looks like Larry Bird.”

Wiemer, a 24-year-old rookie from Sylvania, Ohio, has put together “a really nice first season in the big leagues,” manager Craig Counsell said. He has an OPS of 1.053 over his last 16 games that has coincided with the addition of his mullet haircut.

His recent success has made him a Brewers fan favorite. “I think we expected that,” Counsell said. “He’s such a unique player. He’s such a unique personality and such a unique athlete, frankly. The first time we saw him in spring training with us significantly last year, you knew he was going to be a player that you wanted to watch, fun to watch.”

The series finale is Sunday at 2:10 p.m. Right-hander Freddy Peralta will toe the slab for the Brewers against the Pirates' Luis Ortiz.