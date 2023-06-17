The Milwaukee Brewers made a number of roster moves on Saturday, including activating former NL All-Star Jesse Winker from the 10-day IL, per the Brewers' Twitter. SP Wade Miley was also reinstated from the 15-day IL. Meanwhile, RHP Tyson Miller was optioned to Triple-A and 1B Jon Singleton was designated for assignment.

Winker was acquired by Milwaukee in a trade during the offseason. He previously emerged as a star with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021, making the NL All-Star team that season. He was limited to just 110 games during the '21 campaign though. Nevertheless, he finished the year with a slash line of .305/.394/.556 with a .949 OPS and 24 home runs.

The Seattle Mariners acquired Jesse Winker ahead of the 2022 season. He ultimately struggled in Seattle though, failing to replicate his All-Star form from the season prior. After just one year with the Mariners, Winker was traded to the Brewers to add an extra bat to their Christian Yelich-led lineup.

Through 39 games in 2023, Winker is slashing just .204/.315/.231 with a .546 OPS and no home runs. Milwaukee is hopeful that he can find his footing at some point moving forward. Although Christian Yelich has performed well, the Brewers' lineup needs help without question. They have the pitching to succeed but will struggle to compete if their offense doesn't pick it up soon.

Miley's return also shouldn't be overlooked. The veteran left-hander will provide depth and stability for the Brewers' rotation.

Milwaukee currently leads the National League Central, but they are the only team with a record of over .500 as of this story's publication. Despite their division lead, they still will want to find ways to improve moving forward.