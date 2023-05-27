Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames exited Friday’s game versus the San Francisco Giants after getting hit by a batted ball in the dugout. The ball came off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson and ultimately struck Adames in the head. Brewers manager Craig Counsell provided an update on the shortstop after the game, per ESPN.

“He was alert and responsive as he left, and then we got pretty good news at the hospital, too,” Counsell said. “Obviously, he’s in pain. But I think overall I think not bad news, considering how scary it was.”

However, Counsell also said Willy Adames will land on the IL after suffering a concussion.

“Anticipate him being released tomorrow morning,” Counsell added. “It’ll be a concussion. It’ll be an IL.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The news is positive overall given the potential severity of what transpired. Losing their shortstop is far from ideal, but the Brewers are simply happy to see that Willy Adames is alright.

Milwaukee’s 2023 season has included it’s share of ups and downs. On one hand, the Brewers lead the NL Central. On the other hand, they are just three games over .500 and hold a narrow half-game lead over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the division.

Willy Adames, meanwhile, is hitting just .205 with a .676 OPS and nine home runs. He clubbed 31 home runs in 2022 though, and he’s one of the better hitters in Milwaukee’s lineup. Milwaukee will give him as much time as he needs before returning.

We will provide updates on the situation as they are made available.