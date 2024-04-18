The Milwaukee Brewers will begin a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals this Friday at Busch Stadium. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Brewers-Cardinals prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Brewers lost two of three games against the San Diego Padres at home. Subsequently, they begin a seven-game road trip, which starts with a battle in St. Louis. The Brewers are 11-6 and experiencing moderate success easily. Now, they must keep it going.
The Cardinals won two of three from the Oakland Athletics at home. Unfortunately, they fell short in the finale. The Cards begin a six-game homestand with the Brewers. Ultimately, the goal is to get above 500.
The Brewers went 8-5 against the Cardinals. Remarkably, they swept the Cardinals at Busch Stadium in their last series in September. They hope to keep this going with a good pitcher.
Freddy Peralta is the starter for the Brewers. He is 2-0 with a 2.55 ERA. Recently, he went six innings while allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out 11 in a win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Kyle Gibson makes the start for the Cardinals. he is 1-2 with a 6.16 ERA. Significantly, he tossed six innings in his last outing while allowing four earned runs on six hits while striking out two and walking three in a loss to the Miami Marlins.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline: -116
St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-176)
Moneyline: -102
Over: 7 (-122)
Under: 7 (+100)
How to Watch Brewers vs. Cardinals
Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Mountain West and Bally Sports Wisconsin
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Many expected the Brewers to struggle this season. Yet, they have done the opposite so far. But it's mostly been because of their strong pitching. Consequently, their hitting still needs work.
William Contreras has been one of the bright spots in this lineup. Significantly, he is hitting .358 with four home runs, 17 RBIs, and 16 runs. Contreras recently saw his 12-game hitting streak end. Therefore, he hopes to start a new one in this one. Jake Bauers is struggling in the third spot behind Contreras. Sadly, he is hitting just .158 with one home run, eight RBIs, and six runs.
Willy Adames is consistently hitting the baseball. So far, he is batting .308 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and 12 runs. Rookie Jackson Chourio is off to a mediocre start. Because of this, the Brewers have dropped him down in the batting order. Chourio is batting .230 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, and seven runs.
The pitching staff let them down against the Padres. After driving them for most of the young season, it could not hold up against San Diego, allowing 13 combined runs over the first two games. But they bounced back to steal the finale 1-0.
The Brewers will cover the spread if they can avoid leaving runners on the basepaths. Then, they must pitch well and avoid making mistakes over the heart of the plate.
Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Cardinals have fallen so far and so fast. Unfortunately, their best hitters are not getting the job done, and their pitching staff is nowhere near as good enough to overcome those issues.
Paul Goldschmidt was once one of the best players in baseball. Unfortunately, he has gotten off to a horrible start. Goldschmidt is batting just .182 with just one home run, seven RBIs, and six runs. Therefore, he needs to do much more to help the Cards. Nolan Arenado is having moderate success at the cleanup spot. Currently, he is batting .299 with one home run, nine RBIs, and seven runs. Willson Contreras is doing well. At the moment, he is on an 11-game hitting streak. Contreras is hitting .300 with two home runs, six RBIs, and eight runs. Thus, he will attempt to keep the momentum going.
The Cards are 24th in batting average and 25th in on-base percentage. Likewise, they are 23rd, 29th in home runs, and 24th in slugging percentage. This offense has struggled to make good contact, and the pitching has not been able to save them.
The Cardinals will cover the spread if they can generate some runs. Next, they need to avoid allowing the Brewers to get some hits together.
Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick
The Brewers are hoping to regain their momentum. Luckily, they are facing a team against which they have had good success. The Brew Crew will try to tee off against Gibson. Additionally, Peralta will take advantage of any mistakes at the plate by the St. Louis hitters. The Brewers will find a way to go into St. Louis and cover the spread in the first game of this series.
Final Brewers-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (+146)