The Milwaukee Brewers snapped their losing streak last night as they continue their series with the Washington Nationals. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Nationals prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

After losing game one of the series to the Nationals on Monday, the Brewers struck back on Tuesday. They took an early lead off of Josiah Gray in the second inning, with a single that scored Willy Adames. The Nationals would take the lead in the bottom of the inning though. Jake Alu singled home a run, and then CJ Abrams brought home two to give the Nationals a 3-1 lead. The Brewers would strike back again though. It was a bases-loaded single by Brice Turang that scored two, followed by Joey Wiemer's single that scored two more to give them a 5-3 lead. That would be enough as both teams would tack on one more run each and the Brewers snapped their four-game losing streak.

Off the field, the Nationals stood firm at the trade deadline, with their only deal being Jeimer Candelario being traded from the Nationals to the Cubs. Meanwhile, the Brewers got another reliever to help this bullpen, adding Andrew Chafin from the Diamondbacks.

Here are the Brewers-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Nationals Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+118)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-142)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Nationals

TV: BSWI/MASN

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 1:05 PM ET/ 10:05 AM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers finally got a combination of both offense and pitching for the first time in their last five games. The pitching has been struggling, giving up 34 runs in their four-game losing streak. While they did give up four runs last night, they scored over four runs for the fourth time in their last five games to make sure they secured the win. On the season the offense is 23rd in runs scored, while sitting 27th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging. Last night it was Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer who had the big plays at the plate.

Turang drove in two runs last night, which gives him his first RBIs since July 23rd. It was also the first time since June 30th that he drove in multiple runs in a game. Turang has to be hoping that August is bringing him some better fortune. In July he hit just .208, but did get on base at a .306 clip. He drove in just four runs with the help of two doubles, a triple, and a home run. Meanwhile, he scordd twice last night but scored just six times in July. It was the first time since May 8th that he scored twice in a game.

Joey Wiemer continued to drive in runs last night. He has two RBIS last night and now has six RBIs in the last four games. He is also on a six-game hitting streak, which is a nice turnaround from how he has been hitting. Wiemer had just seven RBIs in all of July, with the help of two home runs and two doubles. He hit just .213 on the month but did score eight times. William Contreras added another RBI yesterday and has been hot as of late. Contreas has a double in each of his last four games and has driven in seven runs in that time. In July, Contreras hit .365 with three home runs and 18 RBIS. He has also hit ten doubles and scored 11 times. Meanwhile, Willy Adames scored twice last night, his first runs on July 22nd.

On the mound, today for the Brewers will be Wade Miley. Miley will be coming off the 15-day IL to make the start in this one. On the season he is 6-2 with a 3.06 ERA. The last time he was on the mound he was great. Miley went six innings giving up just four hits and no runs against the Reds to get his sixth win of the year. This year he has been solid. Only twice in the season has he given up four or more runs in a start, and four times he has not given up a run.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals did not make any major moves to detract from their team at the deadline. Only Jeimer Cndelario left, and while he was the team leader in home runs, it is not a major loss for the offense. For the season, the Nationals are 21st in the majors in runs scored, fifth in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Last night the new third baseman Jake Alu drove in a run and scored on as well. It was his first RBI of the season for Alu. He has played in just six games this year, hitting .235 with four hits, an RBI, and two stolen bases.

Meanwhile, CJ Abrams drove in two more runs last night. He is coming off a July in which he was hitting well. In July, Abrams hit .327 with eight RBIS and three home runs. Abrams also hit four doubles, two triples and stole 16 bases. His speed was a major factor last month as he scored 24 times on the month. Lane Thomas leads the team in batting average and is second in RBIs for the team this year. He is hitting .287 on the year which is good for 18th in the majors. In July, he hit .245 with 14 RBIS and 14 runs scored. He did this with five stolen bases, five doubles, and two home runs.

Meanwhile, Joey Meneses leads the team in RBIs with 58. Last night he went 0-4, but he is 3-8 in the series with a double and a home run. In July, Meneses drove in 19 runs with the help of six home runs and five doubles. He also scored 13 times while hitting .283. Meneses was patient at the plate too, drawing seven walks and having an OBP of .330. He may have the hottest bat on the team as well. In the last week, he has hit .400 with two home runs and eight RBIs, while also scoring five times.

On the mound, today for the Nationals will be MacKenzie Gore. Gore is 6-8 on the season with a 4.41 ERA. He has been up and down as of late. In July it was an every-other start issue for him. In his first, third, and fifth start, he gave up three or more runs in each. Meanwhile, Gore did not give up a run in the other two starts.

Final Brewers-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Gore has been inconsistent this year, to say the least. Still, he has some positives. He has a strike out rate of 10.53 strikeouts per nine innings this year. Meanwhile, the Brewers are 25th in strike out rate this year. While they have improved recently, they are still one of the worst in the majors. Also, the Nationals hit well against left-handed pitching, which they will be facing today. Further, since the All-Star break the Nationals have scored the fourth most runs in the league. Meanwhile, for as good as the basic numbers have been for Miley, his xERA and xFIP show he is due for a regression. This is a very favorable match-up for the Nationals bats, as they cover in this one.

Final Brewers-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-142)