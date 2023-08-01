The Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly trading for RP Andrew Chafin of the Arizona Diamondbacks, per Ken Rosenthal. Arizona is buying as well at the deadline so this trade is fairly surprising. Regardless, the Brewers upgrade their bullpen depth via this deal. Arizona is receiving RP Peter Strzelecki in return.

Milwaukee has been active ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring 1B Carlos Santana and OF Mark Canha. Milwaukee has been wanting to bolster their offense but this Chafin deal, again, will provide valuable relief help.

Brewers trade for Andrew Chafin

Chafin is a reliable bullpen arm who's been in the league since 2014. Chafin's been excellent over the past few years, but has seen his ERA climb to 4.19 in 2023. That said, almost every team around the league wouldn't mind adding a veteran left-hander like Chafin.

In 2022, he pitched to the tune of a sparkling 2.83 ERA with the Detroit Tigers. So he clearly still has something left in the tank. Although his 2023 campaign hasn't been remarkable by any means, it still is a bit surprising to see Arizona deal him away amid their own playoff pursuit.

Both the Diamondbacks and Brewers are fighting for a division title. Milwaukee, though, has a much better chance of winning their division. They currently sit just 1.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central, while the D'Backs are 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and 1.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants.

There is still a realistic chance that we could see a Brewers-Diamondbacks playoff matchup. Perhaps Andrew Chafin will face Arizona in a crucial spot during October.