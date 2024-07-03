Colin Rea will take the mound for the Brewers in game three of this series with the Rockies on Wednesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Rockies prediction and pick.

Brewers-Rockies Projected Starters

Colin Rea vs. Dakota Hudson

Colin Rea (7-2) with a 3.61 ERA with 1.23 WHIP

Last Start: Colin Rea yielded two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out eight and earning a win over the Cubs.

2024 Road Splits: Colin Rea has been quite as dominant on the road as he's been at home where he is 2-1 with a 4.54 ERA and 1.54 WHIP.

Dakota Hudson (2-11) with a 5.84 ERA with 1.62 WHIP

Last Start: Dakota Hudson took the loss Friday versus the White Sox, allowing five runs on six hits and five walks over five innings. He struck out three.

2024 Home Splits: Dakota Hudson has been downright dreadful at Coors Field this season where he is 0-5 with a 8.58 ERA and 2.13 WHIP.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Rockies Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -166

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 11 (-118)

Under: 11 (-104)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, MLB Extra Innings

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Milwaukee Brewers head to Coors Field to face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, all signs point to a victory for the visiting team. The pitching matchup between Colin Rea and Dakota Hudson heavily favors the Brewers, setting the stage for a crucial road win.

Colin Rea has been a pleasant surprise for the Brewers this season, boasting a solid 3.61 ERA and a 7-2 record. His consistency and ability to eat innings have been invaluable to Milwaukee's rotation. Rea's recent performances have been particularly impressive, including a seven-inning gem that showcased his durability and effectiveness.

On the other hand, Dakota Hudson has struggled mightily for the Rockies, posting a dismal 2-11 record with a bloated 5.84 ERA. Hudson's last outing was particularly concerning, as he was roughed up for eight runs in just three innings against the Nationals. This stark contrast in pitching form gives the Brewers a significant edge.

The Brewers' overall team performance also tilts the scales in their favor. With a 50-35 record, Milwaukee sits atop the NL Central, while the Rockies languish at the bottom of the NL West with a 29-55 record. The Brewers' offensive firepower and superior bullpen should provide ample support for Rea, even in the hitter-friendly confines of Coors Field.

While the Rockies did manage to snatch a win in the series opener, the Brewers' overall quality and the pitching mismatch make them the clear favorites for Wednesday's contest. Expect Rea to navigate the challenging Coors Field environment effectively, leading the Brewers to a crucial road victory as they continue their push for postseason contention.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Despite their struggles this season, the Colorado Rockies are poised to secure a victory against the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field on Wednesday night. While the odds may seem stacked against them, the scales are in favor of the home team.

The Rockies have the home-field advantage at Coors Field, a notoriously hitter-friendly ballpark that can wreak havoc on visiting pitchers. Colin Rea, despite his solid 3.61 ERA this season, may find the thin air of Denver challenging. The Rockies' offense, which has been inconsistent, tends to perform better at home, where they've hit 49 home runs this season.

Dakota Hudson, while struggling with a 5.63 ERA, has shown flashes of improvement in recent outings. The change of scenery from St. Louis to Colorado could be the catalyst he needs to turn his season around. Hudson's ground ball-inducing style could play well in the spacious outfield of Coors Field, potentially neutralizing the Brewers' power hitters.

The Rockies, despite their 17-24 home record, have shown they can compete with top teams at Coors Field. They've had recent success against strong opponents, including a series win against the Phillies in late May.

Moreover, the Brewers, coming off a long road trip, may be fatigued, giving the Rockies an additional edge. If Colorado's bats can come alive early and provide run support for Hudson, they could put pressure on Rea and the Brewers' bullpen.

While the Brewers are undoubtedly the stronger team on paper, baseball is unpredictable, especially at Coors Field. The Rockies, with their backs against the wall, might just find the spark they need to upset the NL Central leaders.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Rockies were able to come away with the win in the first game of the series giving them some momentum but the Brewers will be looking to get back on track and take this road series in Colorado. Ultimately, it's hard to back Dakota Hudson at home where he's been rocked on numerous occasions and while it'll be a hard time for Colin Rea at Coors Field, he should be able to limit the bats of the Rockies enough for the Brewers to give him enough run support as he gets his 8th win on the season.

Final Brewers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers ML (-166), Over 11 (-110)