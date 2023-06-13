The Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) visit the Minnesota Twins (33-33) for the first of a two-game series. First pitch commences Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Twins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Brewers-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Twins Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+168)

Minnesota Twins: +1.5 (-205)

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Twins

TV: Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Second in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 29-37 (44%)

Over Record: 27-36-3 (43%)

Milwaukee rides a four-game losing streak into tonight's matchup. Despite still sitting in second place in the division, they are coming off arguably the lowest point of the season after being swept at home by the lowly A's. Although the Brewers had previously taken series wins over the Reds and Orioles, this weekend's loss has them by at square one. That said, their most recent win came in a Corbin Burnes start where he looked like his Cy Young-caliber self. Still, Burnes can't do it all himself and the Brewers will need to get something out of their offense if they want to cover as road favorites tonight.

Righty Corbin Burnes (5-4) makes his 14th start of the season for the Brewers tonight. The former Cy Young Award winner had a rough first two outings this year but has since settled down nicely. He is coming off his best start of the year – an eight-inning shutout of the Orioles. With that effort, Burnes lowered his season ERA to 3.36 to go along with a strong 1.08 WHIP. While his lack of strikeouts (career-low 8.7 K/9) is somewhat concerning, his underlying numbers still show a dominant starter. Burnes has done an excellent job limiting hard contact – sitting in the 93rd percentile in Average Exit Velocity and the 84th percentile in Hard Hit Rate. With the Twins ranking just 19th in runs and striking out at the highest rate in the league, expect Burnes to output another dominant start tonight.

Despite some big names in their lineup, the Brewers have struggled mightily on offense this season – ranking 25th in runs, 27th in total bases, and 25th in OPS. That said, they've seen their outfield heart up this month with both Christian Yelich and Joey Wiemer making big strides over their last 11 games. Since June 1st, Yelich owns a .286 average and a team-leading four stolen bases. Additionally, Yelich has found considerable success against Pablo Lopez in the past – going 4/9 against him in their careers. As for Wiemer, he had a monster performance last week which propelled him to a .324 average and a team-leading 25 total bases this month.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (First in the AL Central)

Run Line Record: 33-33 (50%)

Over Record: 27-36-3 (43%)

The Twins got a huge series win over the Blue Jays this past weekend – taking 2/3 on the road and snapping a five-game skid. With the Guardians hot on their tail in the AL Central, Minnesota needed those wins, badly. It was also a welcome sign for a Twins team that went under .500 in May before starting June just 2-5. While the Twins don't boast an incredibly star-studded roster, they do feature arguably the best rotation in baseball – ranking second in ERA and first in WHIP. Their biggest issues lie on the offensive end where they rank just 21st in OPS and 19th in runs. However, they have been noticeably better at home – averaging 4.6 runs per game compared to just 4.2 on the road.

Righty Pablo Lopez (3-3) makes his 14th start of the season for the Twins tonight. Minnesota's prized offseason acquisition hasn't quite lived up to the hype thus far considering his 4.25 ERA would be his highest since 2019. That said, he boasts a stellar 1.14 WHIP and a career-high 10.6 K/9. Lopez's underlying numbers are strong as well. He sits in the 76th percentile in Average Exit Velocity and his 3.34 xERA would mark the second-best expected ERA of his career. Lopez has been pretty up-and-down overall but is coming off a dominant showing against the Rays. He gave up just a single run on five hits over 7.0 innings – striking out six in the process.

The Twins' offense still isn't anything to write home about. However, Minnesota has at least seen signs of life from Carlos Correa this month. After batting just .211 over the first two months of the year, he's gone 7/27 in June and already has two homers this month.

Final Brewers-Twins Prediction & Pick

Corbin Burnes gave the Brewers his best outing of the year last week. Expect him to find plenty of success against a Twins lineup that strikes out at the highest rate in the bigs.

Final Brewers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Brewers -1.5 (+168)