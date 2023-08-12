Don't look now, but some weekend inter-league action is here! The Milwaukee Brewers will take a summer dip to the south side of Chicago to take on the White Sox. Let's check our MLB odds series where our Brewers-White Sox prediction and pick will be revealed.

Here come the Brewers! Winners in three of their last four games, Milwaukee has been able to extend their division lead by 2.5 games over Chicago and Cincinnati in pursuit of their third division title in 12 years. In line for the start will be Brandon Woodruff who is making only his fourth start of the season. Plagued with some gnarly right elbow inflammation, Woodruff finally returned to the mound on Sunday and scattered two runs on four hits in five innings in the process.

Although their three-game winning streak was lost earlier in the week versus the Yankees, Chicago has still won three of its last four outings and is seemingly heading into the right direction as the end of the season draws nearer. Still, the White Sox were outclassed by the Brewers by a score of 7-6 on Friday. With the hopes of tying the series, Chicago will call upon righty Jesse Scholtens who is 1-4 with a 3.06 ERA.

Here are the Brewers-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-White Sox Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+105)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 8.5 (-102)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

How To Watch Brewers vs. White Sox

TV: MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The time for the Milwaukee Brewers to lock in and put together their best ball of the season down the stretch has officially arrived. Of course, the Brew Crew have showcased their ability to win games in all kinds including overcoming a 5-2 deficit last night as Milwaukee put on their rally caps and prevailed in impressive fashion.

Undoubtedly, as exciting as the come-from-behind victory was to kick off the weekend, the Brewers would probably prefer a less dramatic game where they are in control from start to finish. In order to accomplish this, the Brewers need to put in a better effort in regards to striking when the iron is hot with men on base. Believe it or not, Milwaukee stranded a whopping 12 guys on the base paths and also ultimately went 5-17 with RISP. On paper, the Brewers have scored 29 runs in their previous three innings and have undergone a revitalization at the plate after being mostly underwhelming on offense all year long. Clearly, Brewers hitters are seeing the ball tremendously well within the batter's box at the moment which should benefit them greatly on Saturday.

All in all, can Woodruff shake off enough rust to give the White Sox fits? Before getting hurt, the hard-throwing righty always had a knack for missing bats. In his first start back in four months, Woodruff managed to punch out nine hitters despite the loss. Expect more of this from Woodruff if the Brewers are going to take care of business.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox are going nowhere fast this season, but by no means do they not have a chance to cover the spread in front of their home fans. However, the first order of business clearly needs to be another phenomenal outing from Eloy Jimenez after going 3-5 with a home run and two RBIs. Indeed, the White Sox' hitting numbers altogether have left much to be desired, but having weapons within the heart of the lineup like Jimenez and even Luis Robert Jr. spells trouble for anybody they square off with.

Not to mention, but the White Sox did happen to cover the spread on Friday and are now 7-6 in their last 13 games against the spread. Even more so, Chicago will be sending out a rookie in Jesse Scholtens to try and throw the Brewers' offense through a loop. After joining the starting rotation this month, Scholtens has picked up the opportunity and ran with it by striking out at least six batters in each of his two August starts.

The odds are definitely stacked against the White Sox in this one, but they are only a solid start from Scholtens and an incredible amount of discipline at the dish away from making things interesting and possibly covering the spread on this summer Saturday.

Final Brewers-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Can the White Sox do it again? Despite the loss, Chicago covered the spread and kept it close all Friday night long. However, Brandon Woodruff could prove to be too much to handle, especially for an inconsistent offense and a young gun in line for the pitching start. Count on the Brewers in this one to win big.

Final Brewers-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5 (+105)