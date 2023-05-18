Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The New York Giants were praised for their selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, particularly for their day-two picks of center John Michael Schmitz and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, and in a video series put out by the team, footage revealed Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll’s reactions to the Chicago Bears trading ahead of them in the second round.

In the clip, you can hear Joe Schoen say they will pick either John Michael Schmitz or Jalin Hyatt with the 57th pick. Then the Bears traded up, and he utters “oh s***” and you can hear the panic in his voice. Brian Daboll was cool as a cucumber.

“We’re getting one of the two so…” Daboll said in the clip posted by Ari Meirov on Twitter. “S***, either way we’ll have… one’s fast as s*** the other could start at center.”

Love this access: *Giants wanted C John Michael Schmitz or WR Jalin Hyatt in the 2nd-round. *Bears jumped in front, but passed on both players. *Giants got Schmitz and then were aggressive to trade up for Hyatt. They got both guys. (🎥 @Giants YT) pic.twitter.com/o4DG2mlK5K — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 18, 2023

Daboll’s quote got a laugh out of Schoen, and a nod of approval out of Giants owner John Mara.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bears ended up taking Tyrique Stevenson out of Miami, so Schoen did not have to fear. The Giants ended up taking John Michael Schmitz at 57.

Jalin Hyatt kept falling down the board, so the Giants started making some calls to try to trade up. It ended up being a text from Brian Daboll to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay that initiated a trade that resulted in the Giants moving to pick number 73, which was the 10th pick in the third round.

Hyatt was on the board, and the Giants made the selection. Schoen jokingly called Daboll “trader Dabs.”

So the Giants got both of the guys they were looking to take at 57, and they gave a bit of an inside look at how they went about landing both of those players in their series called Giants Life: The Process.