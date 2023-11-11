Kyrie Irving's Mavericks beat the Clippers. The Mavs guard then spoke about Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Clippers lost their fourth game in a row to Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night. It was the third consecutive loss where Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook all suited up to play, with the Mavs loss being the biggest loss of the year.

The In-Season Tournament matchup saw the Clippers lead Dallas 31-19 late in the first quarter the before the Mavs ripped off a 37-6 run in approximately eight minutes of game time, giving them a 56-37 lead.

Kyrie Irving and the Mavs never relinquished the lead, going on to lead by as many as 32 points in the home victory. After the Mavs win, Irving spoke about what he saw from the Clippers in what's been a rough week for them.

“Oh, man, they're going through what all of us humans go through is just adjustment periods to playing with other great players and playing with other great thinkers out there,” Kyrie Irving said after the game. “And I mean, they're all students of the game. I think they appreciate the talent they do have, but it's going to take them a few more games to figure out spacing, to figure out when is the time to push.”

Rough night for the Clippers

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers in scoring with 26 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Bones Hyland added 17 points and six assists off the Clippers bench. Russell Westbrook had 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting while James Harden added 14 points on 3-of-6 shooting. Paul George finished with just eight points on 3-of-12 shooting.

“Individually, they're incredible,” Irving added. “I think we can all echo that sentiment. But when you're playing a team game, there's only one basketball out there. And to find some offensive continuity takes time. And then to find the defensive identity roles, yes, it could be frustrating. And out there, I didn't feel the frustration from them, but I can tell that there was just a, ‘where do I go?' type of emotion. And I'm sure we won't see that when we see them in LA as much. But right now, they're just going through those ups and downs, in the public forum where they are getting criticized for not winning games, even though they're as great as anyone league statistically and individually.”

The Clippers completed the James Harden trade on November 1st after starting the season 3-1. In the deal, Los Angeles traded away Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, KJ Martin, and a couple of draft picks. That added James Harden to a team already boasting Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook, which appeared to be a solid top four on paper.

"I think the small lineup doesn't really fit him well right now until he gets in better game shape. Keeping a 5 on the floor with him as much as possible will really be good for us." Tyronn Lue on why it's been a struggle to get James Harden in rhythm. pic.twitter.com/Zda4wx2dbC — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 11, 2023

Kyrie Irving finished the game with 27 points and six rebounds for Dallas while Mavs teammate Luka Doncic poured in 44 points, six rebounds, and six assists on an absurd 17-of-21 shooting from the field.

“Collectively, I know that they'll be better. But right now, they're trying to find their way, which wish them well. But I'm glad they didn't figure it out tonight against us. We didn't want that. It could have been one of those games that they go on a crazy streak because they figure something out. So looking forward to seeing them against them.”

“It's going to take them a few more games to figure out spacing, to figure out when is the time to push. Individually, they're incredible… I know that they'll be better, but right now they're trying to find their way.” Kyrie Irving on the Kawhi/PG/Harden/Russ Clippers pic.twitter.com/Lf9ZfQ5qTj — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 11, 2023

With the loss to the Mavs, the LA Clippers dropped to 0-5 on the road this season. It's the first time since the 2010-11 season that the franchise has started 0-5 on the road and the 12th time in their history.

The Clippers will travel back home after a winless four-game road trip where they'll face the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. Memphis, who has started the season 1-8, has struggled without superstar guard Ja Morant, who is currently serving a league-issued suspension.