The Los Angeles Clippers have struggled since adding James Harden to the lineup, and Harden told reporters what he needs

James Harden hasn't gotten off to the best start with the Los Angeles Clippers.

After acquiring the disgruntled guard in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last month, the Clippers have lost four in a row, with Harden playing the last three of those losses. Following the Clippers' 144-126 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Harden spoke to reporters – and he didn't sound overly concerned.

Harden spoke on his struggles, saying, “For me individually, this is only my third game. I didn’t have a training camp, I didn’t have a preseason, so everything is still moving fast speed for me. I need about a 10-game window then kind of see where I am from there,” according to Law Murphy of The Athletic.

While it's true that Harden is still getting up to speed after sitting out preseason and not playing appearing in a regular season game for the 76ers before the trade, his performance has to be concerning for the Clippers. Harden is averaging only 14.3 points and 4.7 assists per game despite playing more than 32 minutes a night.

The pressure is on the James Harden and the Clippers to make a deep playoff run, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both recovered from injuries that have plagued them over the last couple of seasons. Guard Russell Westbrook has also managed to turn back the clock at least a little, meaning that there is no excuse for the team to underperform.

Despite the wealth of elite guards and forwards on the roster, the Clippers do potentially have depth issues. They traded away multiple pieces to acquire Harden, and recently took a hit at backup center. Mason Plumlee suffered a left knee MCL sprain and is out indefinitely. The injury occurred on Monday night when Knicks forward Julius Randle dove on the ground for a loose ball and ended up diving straight into Plumlee's left knee. The Clippers' big man immediately went down to the ground in pain and was subsequently helped to the locker room.

Up next for Harden and rest of the team, the Clippers host the struggling Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.