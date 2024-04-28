Britney Spears isn't holding back her thoughts on what her family has put her through.
In a new Instagram post, the singer vents and gives insight into what she's going through and how her family “hurt” her. This is due to the recent lawsuit with her family that, well, she doesn't seem to be happy with.
So, the Oops I Did It Again singer let it all out Sunday with an exclamation point-laced rant.
Britney Spears rages against family on Instagram
“I was actually right about nerve damage in my back!!!” she starts with. “I have to get acupuncture every day of my life now!!!”
“Words and thinking too hard make it worse!!!” she added. “If people only knew how I've had to crawl to my own door one time!!!”
From physical issues, she went into what her family has done to contribute to the chaos.
“My family hurt me!!!” the singer continued. “There has been no justice and probably never will be!!! The people who sat and did absolutely nothing when they did that for four months are smooth sailing!!!”
Spears then discussed how she was raised and what she was taught.
“The way I was brought up I was always taught the formative of right and wrong but the very two people who brought me up with that method hurt me!!! I am so lucky to be here!!! It's funny ‘cus till this very day I haven't told them face to face!!!”
According to TMZ, this is her reaction to a settlement between Britney and Jamie, resulting in Brit paying her father's legal fees. Her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, stated Jamie didn't handle the estate well when he was her conservator.
Rosengart confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that the dispute was settled. “Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, [Britney's] wish for freedom is now truly complete,” he said. “As she desired and instructed, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter.”
He added, “Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored.”
Spears ended her rant on IG by saying, “I text through IG but I honestly believe it will not be so safe if I ever did go face to face so!!!” The child in me knows they would be destroyed and that's basically it!!! I do miss my home in Lousiana and wish I could visit but they took everything!!!”
View this post on Instagram
Hopefully, Britney Spears can move on with her life now that this is all over. That said, it seems unlikely that she'll start hanging around them again anytime soon.