In case his viral song cover of “…Baby One More Time” didn't make it clear enough, Jack Black wants Britney Spears to know he's a big fan and would love to collaborate with the pop star.
Black was asked by ET on the Kung Fu Panda 4 premiere red carpet on Sunday about Spears following his post with Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass last week of their “…Baby One More Time” rendition.
Black is no stranger to parody covers and comedic songs, but he can also riff with the best of them when he wants to be taken seriously, so it was fair game to wonder how he meant the Spears cover to be interpreted.
“Britney, if you're watching, I love you. I love the song,” Black explained sincerely. Of his collaboration with longtime friend Gass, he added “We're very proud of it, [and] I hope you like it, too.”
Black didn't stop there, stressing when asked if he'd ever want to team up with Britney Spears, that he would jump at the opportunity. “I'm here! I'm ready when you are. I'm waiting by the phone,” Black joked.
“I got kicks! I don't quite have Britney kicks, but you know, I got some moves,” he continued.
Last year Jack Black did a slightly cheekier rendition of Taylor Swift's popular hit Anti-Hero, when he stripped down to his boxers during an actors' strike fundraiser.
Black's efforts to be taken seriously for his musical talents might feel like a case of life imitating art to deep-diving fans. In Jack Black's breakout film role, playing Barry Judd in High Fidelity, he famously had to prove he should be taken seriously as a musician — which he did after a winning rendition of Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On.
Since then Jack Black has moved seamlessly between musical parody and bona fide rocker, so it's nice to know his embrace of Britney Spears‘ classic anthem is on the sincere side of the spectrum.