A part of WWE's NXT and main roster for over a decade, Seth Rollins has currently evolved into one of the most senior members on the roster. Following his run as the inaugural NXT champion, Rollins joined forces with Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) and Roman Reigns to form the Shield and debut on the main roster.

Widely praised for his in-ring skills, Rollins recently received more praise from his former manager and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman. While speaking in the third episode of WWE Unreal’s Season 2, Rollins claimed that Heyman has ‘always been a Seth Rollins guy’ during the episode's intro. “In some ways, Paul Heyman has always been a Seth Rollins guy.”

This would prompt a response from Heyman, who would proceed to comment on Rollins' talent and legacy in the industry. “The Wiseman” would go ahead and call Rollins one of the best in-ring performers since 2012. “Seth Rollins has been the best in-ring performer since 2012 and is just now entering his prime.”

Earlier this year, in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41, Rollins turned heel and joined forces with Paul Heyman, who betrayed both CM Punk and Reigns to form The Vision with Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. However, their stable would not last long, as a few months later, following a real-life injury, fans witnessed the trio turning their back on Rollins and ruling him out of action.

Seth Rollins opens up about WWE injury return timeline

Last month, while speaking to Jay Mohr on Mohr Stories, Rollins provided an update on his injury and a potential return timeline. “I’m not sure. I have a few more months left on my shoulder,” he added. “I had rotator cuff surgery eight weeks ago, almost nine. I have another three or four months.” While absent from on-screen action, Rollins is currently active in the NFL media space.