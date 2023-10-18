In a recent Instagram post, Britney Spears has once again taken to her favorite pastime, showcasing her dancing skills while wielding large knives.

The Grammy-winning artist shared a video of herself twirling two butcher knives, one in each hand, and even simulating a throat-slitting motion. All while maintaining a smile.

While the imagery may be disconcerting, Britney assures her followers that all is well.

In her caption, she stated, “Come over, don't worry. I have such a warm, inviting, loving home with these FAKE knives!!!”

This recent Instagram clip echoes a previous incident where Britney's dance videos raised concerns. It even prompted a welfare check at her Los Angeles mansion. Law enforcement officers arrived at her gate. But security personnel assured them of her well-being.

However, Britney declined to engage with the officers, leading to their departure.

In earlier videos, Spears was seen clanking what appeared to be real knives. Although she insisted they were fake. She also bore a slash wound on her leg and had a bandage around her arm.

Ever since Britney Spears took videos of her dancing with knives, sales for fake ones went up. There was even a duet on TikTok with a Michael Myers cosplayer doing the same knife dance routine.

Amid these social media activities, Britney has been actively promoting her forthcoming book, ‘The Woman In Me,' set to be released next week. The book has already sparked controversy, as it delves into her past relationship with Justin Timberlake, accusing him of infidelity during their dating days and revealing a mutual decision to terminate a pregnancy.

The Woman in Me by Spears will be out on October 24.