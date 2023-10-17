The bombshells keep flying from Britney Spears' upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, and it still doesn't come out for another week. The latest — and most likely the biggest shocker from the book — is Britney revealing that Justin Timberlake got her pregnant when they were dating as teenagers, and they ultimately decided to get an abortion. This is according to an exclusive report in TMZ, which claims they spoke with multiple sources with direct knowledge of the book.

The article also quotes excerpts from the book on the subject, such as Britney writing, “I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated.” She goes on to say that Justin didn't feel they were ready to be parents because of how young they were — with both around 19 years of age at the time.

Further, the book says Britney was “conflicted” about the abortion, having been raised not to get the procedure — but after some agonizing and emotional conversations, they both agreed getting an abortion was the best course of action.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake famously dated between 1999 and 2002, starting when they were both just teenagers. Two sources told TMZ that Britney considered Justin the love of her life and wanted to marry him. Spears allegedly has spoken in private about how the decision to have an abortion haunted her for years.

Spears gave birth to her first child, Sean Preston, with husband (at the time) Kevin Federline in 2005, and her second child, Jayden James in 2006.