Britney Spears cryptically brings up Justin Timberlake's basketball skills in cryptic shade

Britney Spears has made a pointed response after Justin Timberlake's recent rendition of “Cry Me a River” during his Vegas performance at the opening of the Fontainebleau hotel. The pop icon took to Instagram, sharing a video featuring a leopard drinking water between two pole-dancing men and a man standing upside-down against a wall, hinting at untold stories from the set of the production, InStyle reports.

In her Instagram caption, Britney Spears hinted at undisclosed incidents during the making of the video. She teased, “There's always more to the story and that's not even half of it!!! It was shot in Arizona 120-degree heat… 2 different version videos were shot for this song…” The post took a seemingly direct swipe at Timberlake, as Spears added, “Psss I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball 🏀 and he would cry… no disrespect 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!”

The history between Spears and Timberlake dates back to their high-profile relationship from 1999 to 2002. Following their breakup, Timberlake released “Cry Me a River,” accompanied by a music video featuring a Spears doppelgänger depicted as unfaithful to him.

Spears recounted this in her memoir, where she detailed the video's portrayal of “a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain.” The director of the music video, Francis Lawrence, described it as a “kiss-off” song, mentioning that the name “Britney” was off-limits on set.

Lawrence emphasized the intentional ambiguity surrounding the video's inspiration, revealing that neither Timberlake nor he explicitly stated who it was about during the creation process. Instead, they relied on suggestive details to convey a narrative without explicitly naming names.