Former “Zoey 101” star and younger sister of Britney Spears, Jamie Lynn Spears silently acknowledged the pop sensation's divorce from Sam Asghari. Following the announcement of the couple's split, Jamie Lynn “liked” an Instagram post from People Magazine that featured a throwback red carpet photo of the former couple with the caption, “Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari separate after 14 months of marriage.”

A recent update reveals Britney Spears has hired prominent divorce attorney Laura Wasser to represent her interests. The pop sensation has also been relatively active on Instagram, appearing unbothered by the drama.

Despite her social media activity, Jamie Lynn has not publicly commented on her older sister's divorce. When reached for comment, representatives for Jamie Lynn Spears did not provide a response.

Currently, the Spears family has been navigating a period of reconciliation and reconnection.

Now, Britney and Jamie Lynn's relationship has seen its share of ups and downs, often in the public eye. Amid conservatorship battles, they've expressed contrasting views on social media. While Britney felt unsupported, Jamie Lynn defended her.

Despite their differences, Jamie Lynn Spears instills pride and love for her sister:

“I hold deep love for my family. Last year's openness taught me to let some matters remain personal.”

Britney also recently shared on social media that she visited Jamie Lynn on the set of “Zoey 102,” expressing her joy at reuniting with her sister.

The extent of Jamie Lynn Spears' support for Britney during this challenging period remains unclear. However, given their recent reconciliation, there is optimism that the pop sensation is not facing her breakup with Sam Asghari alone.