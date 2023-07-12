Britney Spears' highly anticipated memoir The Woman Inside Me doesn't even come out for three more months, yet it's already skyrocketed to the top of the best-seller list for Actor & Entertainer Biographies on Amazon. Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir Things I Should Have Said is… being sold at the Dollar Tree.

In all fairness, the book is actually being sold for $1.25, but nonetheless shoppers who came across the bargain memoir were quite keen to point out the unfortunate discrepancy on social media.

One user tweeted “not jamie lynn spears book at the dollar store😂😂.”

“And no discount? 😫 $1.25 is a lot,” joked another.

One user made a TikTok video of the book in a bargain bin with the caption “When I tell you I gasped.”

Not that it's poetic justice, but if you'll recall Britney was inspired to write her own memoir after the release of her sister Jamie Lynn's. The elder Spears did not exactly have the kindest of words for her little sister's version of family history upon its release in January 2022.

At the time, Britney took to Instagram to write, “Congrats best seller…..The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s—t but your [sic] f—king lying…..I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!”

Britney continued, “I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.” Ouch. Yet there is some silver lining to all this — Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears have reportedly since patched things up and reconciled. Britney has also made amends with her mom Lynne Spears after the dissolving of her 13-year conservatorship.

Let's hope Britney Spears‘ The Woman in Me doesn't open up old wounds… or at the very least, that it doesn't find itself in a Dollar Tree store one day!