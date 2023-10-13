Anticipation will only continue to build for Britney Spears' upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me, upon the news that the pop star got five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams to narrate the audiobook.

Spears elaborated in a statement to People on why it would be too painful for her to record the audio version herself. “This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” she explained. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook.”

That part will be an introduction to the book, while, Spears adds, “I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

Williams commented on the news as well, explaining her decision with the message of solidarity “I stand with Britney.”

This will be the first audiobook for Michelle Williams, who rose to fame, much like Spears, as a teenager in the late 90s — on the popular television drama Dawson's Creek — before becoming a major movie star.

Britney Spears‘ memoir is dropping later this month, on October 24, through Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

A press release from the publisher says the book promises to reveal “for the first time her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history,” as it also “illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The audiobook, which will also come out on October 24, is now available for pre-order, along with all other editions of The Woman in Me.