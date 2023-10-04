Britney Spears announced on Instagram that she's working on her second memoir, days before her highly anticipated first, The Woman In Me.

This also comes days after unwittingly saving a struggling prop business.

“Riding ‘n writing !!! All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1 !!! #TheWomanInMe,” Spears in the caption on Tuesday alongside a video from her recent tropical vacation.

Her upcoming memoir, set to be released on Oct. 24, is described as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith and hope,” by Gallery Books senior vice president and publisher, Jennifer Bergstrom.

The rights to the memoir was bought for $15 million in February 2022, three months after the judge ended Spears' 13-year conservatorship, per Page Six.

The publisher added, “In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice — her truth — was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others,” reported by The Messenger.

The book, the publisher claims, “reveals for the first time her incredible journey — and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history. With remarkable candor and humor, Spears' groundbreaking memoir illuminates the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms.”

The iconic pop star previously teased her memoir, saying that she's gone through therapy to be able to write the book. An insider source claimed that the memoir is Britney “totally unfiltered — the good, the bad and the ugly.”