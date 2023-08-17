Britney Spears is facing a prenup dispute with her estranged husband, Sam Asghari.

The two exchanged vows in a grand ceremony in California in June 2022. Both had previously signed a prenup that favored Spears, safeguarding her earnings before the marriage. Legal expert Mathew Rosengart assisted the singer with prenup conditions.

“Any money she made before the wedding is protected,” a source close to Britney Spears said.

Now, things are getting more complicated as news about their separation becomes public. This is after a marriage of 14 months.

Sources say Asghari is trying to get the pop sensation to give him more money. And this will be more than was originally agreed upon in their prenuptial arrangement. He also threatens to expose 'embarrassing information' if she fails to comply.

Insiders have labeled Sam Asghari's approach as “blackmail” and were doubtful about its fulfillment. Details about the exact amount of money he is seeking and the extent of the prenup's provisions for negative disclosures remain uncertain.

For now, Spears' team is working to ensure her protection and handle their separation respectfully. Her sister Jamie Lynn Spears also subtly responded to the split by “liking” an Instagram post related to the breakup. The two reconciled after the termination of her conservatorship.

Currently, Britney Spears has a net worth of over $70 million. However, some of this money was allocated for legal expenses and child support. Asghari allegedly filed for divorce following cheating assumptions. The pop sensation has yet to provide a response.

Representatives from both sides have yet to comment in response to requests.