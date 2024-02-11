Brittany Mahomes is excited that she got to participate in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

Brittany Mahomes is cheering on her husband's team in the Super Bowl, but she has another reason to be excited. Mahomes is now selected to be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition magazine. She's appearing as a rookie for 2024.

“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief,” Mahomes said, per Sports Illustrated. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Mahomes is a a former professional soccer player who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Brittany recently traveled to Belize to shoot photographs for Sports Illustrated. The magazine revealed some of those shots on social media, including Brittany posing in a red bikini for the publication. Brittany received some criticism for doing the shoot, but says it doesn't bother her.

“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” Brittany Mahomes added. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”

Brittany will surely be at Sunday's Super Bowl 58, cheering on the Chiefs and Patrick. The Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers play in the big game, in a rematch from the Super Bowl championship of four years ago. Mahomes' husband Patrick is going for his third Super Bowl.