Which players should the Broncos cut?

As the Denver Broncos wrap up their 2023 season with an 8-9 record and a missed playoff opportunity, the team stands at a critical juncture heading into the offseason. They face a significant $33 million cap deficit. With that in mind, the Broncos are tasked with making difficult choices to restructure their roster and set the stage for a successful 2024 campaign.

Broncos' 2023 Season

The 2023 season marked their third season under the guidance of general manager George Paton. It was also their inaugural campaign under head coach Sean Payton. Sadly, it may also be their last with Russell Wilson.

During the offseason, the Broncos bid farewell to longtime kicker Brandon McManus, who had spent nine seasons with the team. McManus was the last remaining player from the 2015 Super Bowl 50-winning team. He was released before the 2023 season began. That made safety Justin Simmons, who joined the team in 2016, the new longest-tenured player. Despite a challenging 1–5 start, the Broncos rallied. They secured five consecutive victories for the first time since 2015, thereby improving upon their previous season's 5–12 record. Nonetheless, the team stumbled in the final stretch. They won just two of their last six games, resulting in their seventh consecutive losing season and an eighth straight playoff absence. Quarterback Russell Wilson improved from his lackluster 2022 season. However, found himself benched for the final two games in favor of backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Offseason Considerations

As the Broncos approach the offseason, financial constraints loom large. With an existing cap deficit and the anticipated departure of Wilson, the team faces an uphill battle. Finding a trade partner willing to facilitate a financially viable deal could alleviate some pressure.

Looking ahead to the passing game, changes are inevitable. They won't really be cut candidates, but both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton emerge as potential trade assets. Given the Broncos' limited draft picks and financial constraints, securing cost-effective contracts remains paramount. Neither Jeudy nor Sutton fits the mold of Sean Payton's preferences. This makes them viable trade candidates who could yield valuable draft picks. Trading Jeudy would clear $13 million in cap space while dealing Sutton could save $14 million. So if those guys won't get cut, who will?

Here we will look at the three cut candidates on the Denver Broncos' roster entering the 2024 NFL offseason.

Justin Simmons, S

Despite Justin Simmons' impressive three-time second-team All-Pro status, the Broncos face financial constraints. This makes his $18.3 million salary for 2024 unsustainable. Considering the impending dead money payout for Wilson's anticipated release, retaining Simmons at such a price is challenging. Should the Broncos choose to release Simmons outright, they stand to save $14.5 million in 2024. That comes with a manageable dead cap charge of $3.8 million. Sure, Simmons, now 30, enjoyed a Pro Bowl season. That said, renegotiating his contract or extending it into 2025 may still be feasible. It's unlikely, though, and will only happen if both parties seek to continue their collaboration.

Tim Patrick, WR

Tim Patrick's situation presents a clearer dilemma. The 30-year-old wide receiver was sidelined since 2021 due to injuries. He also lacks ties to head coach Sean Payton or general manager George Paton. Despite two seasons with over 700 receiving yards, Patrick's ability to justify his 2024 cap hit is doubtful. Releasing him would afford the Broncos $9.5 million in cap space, with a $6.1 million dead cap charge. With Jeudy, Sutton, and Marvin Mims in the lineup, Patrick's role appears redundant for a team navigating financial constraints. He is a very likely cut this offseason.

DJ Jones, DT

In the face of fiscal challenges, scrutinizing players who can be replaced more affordably is prudent. This is where DJ Jones comes in. He is a run-stuffing defensive tackle with a $13 million cap hit. That makes him fit the earlier criterion. Jones' performance has waned over the past two seasons, with his 2021 PFF grade of 73.2 dropping to 56.2 this year. As such, releasing Jones would yield approximately $10 million in cap savings. Comparable talent could be secured at a lower cost through free agency or the draft. This would offer the Broncos financial relief while maintaining their defensive line's efficacy.

Looking Ahead

As the Denver Broncos navigate their offseason challenges, the decisions regarding Justin Simmons, Tim Patrick, and DJ Jones reflect the team's commitment to strategic roster management. This is especially true amidst financial constraints. There is a clear need to balance performance, salary cap considerations, and roster composition. The Broncos then face pivotal choices that will shape their competitiveness in the 2024 season and beyond. Whether through renegotiations, extensions, or outright releases, the Broncos aim to optimize their roster while ensuring fiscal responsibility. Denver's ability to adapt and make judicious personnel decisions will be critical in their pursuit of on-field success in 2024.