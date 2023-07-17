As the Denver Broncos head into the 2023 NFL season, tough decisions lie ahead for the team's management. With a roster filled with talent, but also salary cap constraints, the Broncos must identify potential cut candidates to create room for new signings and ensure a balanced squad. While difficult choices loom, strategic moves in trimming the roster can pave the way for young talent and elevate the team's overall performance. Let's explore some players who may find themselves on the Broncos' chopping block ahead of training camp.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Okwuegbunam was drafted by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The big tight end was reunited with his former Missouri teammate, Drew Lock, who was the Broncos quarterback at the time. The Broncos hoped their successful connection in college would transfer over to the league, but unfortunately, that was not the case. Lock fizzled out quickly and is already a backup quarterback on another team. Okwuegbunam is still with the Broncos, but has yet to really carve out a role on the roster. He has shown momentary flashes, but unfortunately has struggled with consistency and injuries.

His rookie season was cut short in November 2020 due to a torn ACL. The following season, Okwuegbunam missed the majority of October after being placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. The recurring injuries have raised serious questions regarding his durability.

On top of being a bit injury-prone, Okwuegbunam has yet to really establish himself as a true tight-end receiving threat. In three seasons, Okwuegbunam has only amassed 546 receiving yards and four touchdowns. These are the kind of numbers that put you on a chopping block. Speaking of a block, Okwuegbunam also severely lacks in the blocking department, which is a trait you really need to have as a good tight end.

With Okwuegbunam struggling to block, plus not really being a steady receiving threat, what warrants him having a tight-end roster spot? The odds are certainly stacked against Okwuegbunam this season.

DT Mike Purcell

While Purcell has been a solid presence on the Broncos' defensive line in recent years, several factors suggest that his time with the team might be nearing its end.

For one, Purcell is a bit old, in football years that is. The 32-year-old defensive tackle is certainly in the twilight years of his career, as his performance has slowly been dwindling.

The Broncos have made significant investments in their defensive line during the offseason, bringing in fresh, young talent like Zach Allen to bolster their front seven. With the free agent acquisitions, and the fact the team may be looking to create opportunities for younger, more dynamic players to step into prominent roles, this could leave little room for Purcell.

Purcell's contract also carries a considerable cap hit. By parting ways with Purcell, the Broncos could free up valuable cap space to address other areas of need, where depth and talent may be lacking.

LB Justin Strnad

Strnad, like Okwuegbunam, has had a bit of a similar route in the NFL. Early injuries ultimately hindered their growth and success.

Strnad was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Strnad would suffer a wrist injury in his rookie season. Since that injury, Strnad has never really made much of an impact. He also hasn't seen much playing time, outside of some snaps on the Broncos' special teams unit.

Because of his lack of impact, Strnad has steadily trickled down the Broncos' depth chart. Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell have the starting linebacker jobs locked down, and rookie Drew Sanders is already turning heads in training camp. Jonas Griffith, who has some experience in the starting linebacker spot, is also still on the roster.

If Strnad even wants a chance at making the final roster, he will have to make significant leaps and bounds in training camp and the early preseason games.