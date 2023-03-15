Following 11 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, veteran defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is set to return for year 12. After hitting the open market in free agency, Cox has agreed to a new deal to remain with the team. ESPN’s Adam Schefter took to Twitter to break the news.

“Six-time Pro-Bowl DT Fletcher Cox is returning to the Eagles on a one-year, $10 million deal, per sources. Eagles get the “hometown discount” as he turned down more lucrative offers.” wrote Schefter.

According to Schefter, Fletcher Cox took a “hometown discount” to remain in Philadelphia. The 32-year-old defender is set to play the 2023 campaign on a $10 million deal.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over his 11 seasons with the Eagles. Fletcher Cox has become a dominant force on the defensive line. Through 173 regular season games, he has recorded 486 total tackles, 336 solo tackles, 85 tackles for loss, 15 forced fumbles, 156 quarterback hits, and 65 sacks.

This past season, Fletcher Cox was once again elite for the Eagles defensive front. Over 17 games, he recorded 43 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, and seven sacks.

Since the start of free agency, the Eagles have lost several key playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. This includes defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker TJ Edwards, and safety Marcus Epps. The team also chose to release cornerback Darius Slay. It is also uncertain if defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson will be returning to the secondary. With the signing of Cox, alongside the return of James Bradberry, the defense will have at least two key contributors back in the mix.