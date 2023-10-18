The Denver Broncos are heading into Week 7 trying to build a little momentum following a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs where quarterback Russell Wilson struggled mightily to get anything going for the Broncos offensively. Head coach Sean Payton is confident that Wilson will bounce back in Week 7 against the Packers, as he told Zac Stevens.

Sean Payton was confident Russell Wilson will bounce back after the game against the Chiefs: “We’ll get him back” “It starts with me” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 18, 2023

In the Week 6 game against the Chiefs, Wilson played one of the worst games of his lengthy career. Wilson threw for just 95 yards on the day, and tossed two interceptions while taking four sacks. The loss dropped the Broncos to 1-5 and back to the AFC West cellar yet again after last year's lost season.

While there is still time for the Broncos to get things turned around, the Week 7 game against the Packers is a critical one, especially with a rematch against the Chiefs looming in Week 8. Wilson started off the season fairly well, but Denver's defense couldn't get stops to support the offensive production. Now it appears as though the roles have flipped, with Wilson and the offense unable to consistently sustain drives and stop making mistakes.

Payton has resorted to more conservative playcalling as of late, and has refused to give snaps to exciting playmakers like Marvin Mims Jr., among other things. Payton still sounds supportive of Wilson despite his recent troubles, and it will be interesting to see what kind of game Payton calls and if Wilson can recapture some of the magic that made him such a dangerous player with the Seattle Seahawks.

Sean Payton and Russell Wilson will look to get back on the same page with a home game in Week 7 against Green Bay.