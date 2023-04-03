Denver Broncos cornerback Faion Hicks is currently out on bond after he was arrested in Florida on Saturday, per CBS News Colorado.

Hicks, 24, was detained by police on three charges in Hallendale, Florida. According to court records, Hicks was pulled over by police after he “disobeyed a stop sign.” On top of the traffic violation, Hicks received charges for a concealed weapon and driving with an expired driver’s license.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by CBS News Colorado, the arresting officer could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle that Hicks was driving.

The officer asked the Broncos player when he had last smoked, to which Hicks replied “there’s no weed in the car.” Hicks was asked the same question and replied that he last smoked “a few days ago.”

The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found an unloaded handgun under the driver’s seat, as well as hidden marijuana in the driver’s door pocket, on the rear floorboard, and in the passenger seat pocket.

Hicks was arrested and asked for a lawyer. He is currently facing charges of running a stop sign, carrying a concealed weapon, and driving a vehicle with an expired license.

The second-year cornerback was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Hicks rarely saw the field in his first season but did appear in two games in 2022.

Hicks did sign a reserve/future contract with the Broncos after his rookie season and is under contract for the 2023 season.

The Broncos have yet to release an official statement regarding the arrest.