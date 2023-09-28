Frank Clark has not played in a game since making his Denver Broncos debut in Week 1. The defensive end will be out, yet again, when the Broncos host the Chicago Bears in Week 4. Frank Clark is expected to play in their Week 5 game against the Jets, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver

Clark has been out with a Grade 3 tear in his groin and abductor, according to Kils. Clark suffered the injury in practice four days before the Broncos were defeated by the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

Clark's return from injury will be an important one for the Broncos. Denver is coming off one of the worst defensive performances in NFL history. The Broncos surrendered 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. In Denvers' 50-point loss, it allowed Miami to total 726 yards of offense.

The one game that Clark played was the Broncos' best defensive effort of the 2023 season, by far. Clark had two tackles against the Las Vegas Raiders, which escaped Denver with a 17-16 victory. In the following week, they gave up 35 points to the Commanders. Washington scored just three points in its next game.

If the Broncos lose in Week 4, there's unlikely any hope for the team in 2023. Denver is visiting the Chicago Bears Sunday in a matchup of 0-3 teams. The Bears have been so bad this year that the Broncos are road favorites at Solider Field.

The Broncos' upcoming schedule could be conducive to a short winning streak. In Week 5, Denver will host the New York Jets.

Denver could certainly use Clark when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.