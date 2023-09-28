The Denver Broncos are ice-cold right now. They have started the 2023 NFL season 0-3 and are coming off a humiliating 70-20 loss in Week 3. They have played well below expectations so far, and we're hoping to see better execution from them in Week 4. On paper, Denver has a lot of potential, but we need to see actual results on the field. As the Broncos prepare to face the Bears, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Denver.

The Broncos are coming off a devastating loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. That was a game that showcased their struggles on both sides of the ball. Now they have a chance to bounce back and finally break into the win column in Week 4.

Denver Broncos Loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3

The Denver Broncos' Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins was a disaster, with the team losing by a staggering 50-point margin. The offense struggled to move the ball, and the defense was unable to stop the Dolphins' high-powered attack. This loss highlighted the Broncos' weaknesses and raised questions about their ability to compete with the best teams in the league.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Denver Broncos as they face the Chicago Bears in Week 4.

1. Russell Wilson's Commanding Performance

In the Broncos' disheartening loss to the Dolphins last Sunday, Russell Wilson completed 23 of 38 passes. He amassed 306 yards along with one touchdown and one interception. Within the context of the game, Wilson's 300-yard performance may have seemed understated, largely due to the outstanding individual efforts on the opposing side and Miami's record-breaking 70-point performance. Nevertheless, a closer look at Wilson's play reveals a second consecutive promising display from the seasoned quarterback. He managed to connect with seven different targets and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton in the first quarter. Remember that he has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 6:1 in his first three games and back-to-back 300-yard performances for the first time since Weeks 3 and 4 of the 2020 season. As such, Wilson heads into Week 4 with significant momentum as the Broncos face the Bears.

This matchup with the Bears also presents an ideal scenario for the Broncos after their nightmarish outing in Miami last week. Desperately in need of a victory and up against a defensively struggling opponent, Wilson is poised to post impressive numbers to secure a Denver win. We have Wilson easily going over 260 yards with two touchdowns.

2. Javonte Williams Turns Things Around

In the Broncos' Week 3 loss, Javonte Williams carried the ball 11 times for 42 yards and caught two of three targets for 23 yards. Williams' overall opportunities were limited due to an unusual game script that saw the Broncos trailing by 22 points at halftime and 36 points going into the final period. However, he managed to deliver commendable production considering his workload. As he continues to shake off the rust from last season's ACL/LCL injuries, the third-year running back has shown consistency over the first three games. Nonetheless, his highest rushing yardage so far has been 52 yards.

Although Williams has been somewhat disappointing in the early part of this season, Week 4 against the Bears offers an opportunity for a turnaround. The Bears have allowed running backs to burn them so far this season, and Williams should join that list. Chicago has also allowed seven total touchdowns to the position. We have Williams going for 80+ rushing yards and one touchdown here.

Javonte Williams

🔹44 touches

🔹180 total yards

🔹4.1 yards per touch Samaje Perine

🔹21 touches

🔹126 total yards

🔹6 yards per touch I’m not sure why Perine isn’t getting more touches. I think he deserves them.Averaging 2 more yards/touch than Javontepic.twitter.com/v4hrCSi0iR — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) September 27, 2023

3. Courtland Sutton Shines Despite Adversity

In Week 3, Courtland Sutton hauled in eight receptions on 11 targets. He accumulated 91 yards and scored a touchdown. He did, however, lose two fumbles. On a day when Denver had little chance of keeping up with the Dolphins' powerhouse offense, Sutton led the team in receptions, receiving yards, and targets. While his two fumbles did lead to Miami touchdowns, it was one of the few positive aspects of head coach Sean Payton's squad. Sutton has seamlessly fit into Payton's system so far this season, setting new season highs in various statistical categories. As the 27-year-old wide receiver heads into a favorable Week 4 road matchup against the Bears, his prospects look promising.

While we await Jerry Jeudy's status in Week 4 against Chicago, Sutton has a strong chance to be the Broncos' WR1. While it would be great to see Denver involve Marvin Mims more, Sutton is currently Russell Wilson's primary target and is likely to have another productive game against the Bears. Put Sutton up for close to 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.

4. Broncos Emerge Victorious at Last

Neither of these teams is currently considered a strong football squad, coming off significant blowout losses in Week 3. Denver allowed the Dolphins to score an astonishing 70 points, while the Bears fared only slightly better against the Chiefs, losing 41-10. Despite Denver's recent struggles, they are still favored on the road against Chicago. This indicates the considerable challenges faced by Justin Fields and his team. Wilson, Payton, & Co. should finally break into the win column here.

Looking Ahead

As the Denver Broncos face the Chicago Bears in Week 4, several bold predictions could shape the outcome of the game. Russell Wilson, Javonte Williams, and Courtland Sutton will continue to play very well. As such, the Broncos have the potential to continue their hot streak.